Village Clash Erupts Over Dog Incident, Ten Injured

A clash that left ten people injured broke out in Dalanchhapra village after an incident involving a pet dog, police reported on Thursday.

Lal Bahadur Mali unintentionally stepped on a sleeping dog, provoking an attack by the dog's owner, Sanjeet Mali, and nine others armed with sticks and rods. The ensuing commotion also dragged in Lal Bahadur's family and neighbors, further escalating the violence, according to officials.

The injured, including Sudhir Mali and Chandrawati Devi, were treated at local hospitals, with some needing further medical attention in Varanasi. Authorities have registered a case against the attackers following a complaint by Lal Bahadur Mali, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Quraishi.

(With inputs from agencies.)