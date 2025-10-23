Left Menu

Village Clash Erupts Over Dog Incident, Ten Injured

A violent clash erupted in Dalanchhapra village after Lal Bahadur Mali accidentally stepped on a dog, leading to a serious altercation involving ten people. The commotion resulted in injuries with victims receiving treatment at local hospitals. Authorities have registered a case against ten individuals involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:26 IST
Village Clash Erupts Over Dog Incident, Ten Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash that left ten people injured broke out in Dalanchhapra village after an incident involving a pet dog, police reported on Thursday.

Lal Bahadur Mali unintentionally stepped on a sleeping dog, provoking an attack by the dog's owner, Sanjeet Mali, and nine others armed with sticks and rods. The ensuing commotion also dragged in Lal Bahadur's family and neighbors, further escalating the violence, according to officials.

The injured, including Sudhir Mali and Chandrawati Devi, were treated at local hospitals, with some needing further medical attention in Varanasi. Authorities have registered a case against the attackers following a complaint by Lal Bahadur Mali, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Quraishi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global
2
ASAP: Speed Up Stroke Awareness!

ASAP: Speed Up Stroke Awareness!

 India
3
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.

Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi ...

 India
4
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025