Gunfire and Vigilantism: A Clash Over Cattle Transport in Telangana

Three individuals, including a cattle transporter, were apprehended for allegedly shooting B Prashanth Kumar, a cow vigilante, in Ghatkesar, Telangana. The incident occurred following a dispute over illegal cattle transportation.

The conflict, reportedly fueled by financial loss and alleged extortion demands, escalated when the accused fired at Kumar, injuring him. Kumar's condition is now stable following a successful surgery.

The shooting has sparked political reactions, with BJP leaders condemning the attack and criticizing the Congress government. Calls for a Special Investigation Team to probe 'gau raksha' activities have emerged, highlighting potential misuse and illegal activities within these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)