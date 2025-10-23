Left Menu

Gunfire and Vigilantism: A Clash Over Cattle Transport in Telangana

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly shooting cow vigilante B Prashanth Kumar in Ghatkesar, Telangana. The confrontation stemmed from disrupted illegal cattle transportation. Police have noted a financial dispute and prior interactions between the parties. This incident has prompted political reactions and raised issues about vigilantism and cattle protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:37 IST
Gunfire and Vigilantism: A Clash Over Cattle Transport in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including a cattle transporter, were apprehended for allegedly shooting B Prashanth Kumar, a cow vigilante, in Ghatkesar, Telangana. The incident occurred following a dispute over illegal cattle transportation.

The conflict, reportedly fueled by financial loss and alleged extortion demands, escalated when the accused fired at Kumar, injuring him. Kumar's condition is now stable following a successful surgery.

The shooting has sparked political reactions, with BJP leaders condemning the attack and criticizing the Congress government. Calls for a Special Investigation Team to probe 'gau raksha' activities have emerged, highlighting potential misuse and illegal activities within these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.

Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi ...

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

 India
3
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
4
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025