Gunfire and Vigilantism: A Clash Over Cattle Transport in Telangana
Three individuals were arrested for allegedly shooting cow vigilante B Prashanth Kumar in Ghatkesar, Telangana. The confrontation stemmed from disrupted illegal cattle transportation. Police have noted a financial dispute and prior interactions between the parties. This incident has prompted political reactions and raised issues about vigilantism and cattle protection.
Three individuals, including a cattle transporter, were apprehended for allegedly shooting B Prashanth Kumar, a cow vigilante, in Ghatkesar, Telangana. The incident occurred following a dispute over illegal cattle transportation.
The conflict, reportedly fueled by financial loss and alleged extortion demands, escalated when the accused fired at Kumar, injuring him. Kumar's condition is now stable following a successful surgery.
The shooting has sparked political reactions, with BJP leaders condemning the attack and criticizing the Congress government. Calls for a Special Investigation Team to probe 'gau raksha' activities have emerged, highlighting potential misuse and illegal activities within these operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
