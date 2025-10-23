Left Menu

U.S. Explores New Humanitarian Aid Strategy for Gaza

The U.S. is considering a new humanitarian aid proposal for Gaza, involving the potential replacement of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with other organizations. This effort aims to increase assistance to the enclave amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with hubs along Israeli withdrawal lines.

U.S. Explores New Humanitarian Aid Strategy for Gaza
The United States is contemplating a humanitarian aid proposal for Gaza that may lead to the replacement of the contentious U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This consideration comes amidst efforts to heighten aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave, amidst a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The proposed plan, labeled as the 'Gaza Humanitarian Belt', suggests establishing 12-16 humanitarian hubs along the Gaza line formerly occupied by Israeli forces. These hubs aim to serve individuals on both sides and offer facilities for militants to surrender weapons, alongside bases for an international stabilization force designed for demilitarization.

The proposal indicates that the UAE/Morocco Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse could take over the GHF's roles. Official feedback depicts the proposal as exploratory and not finalized policy. While military and White House statements remain limited, the proposal continues to be reviewed as a potential model for future aid operations.

