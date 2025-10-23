Unveiling the Attack: Journalist Critically Injured in Civil Lines Incident

In a distressing incident, a journalist, LN Singh, suffered critical injuries following an attack near Harsh Hotel in the Civil Lines area late Thursday evening.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pushkar Verma, efforts are currently being made to track down the assailants by analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Meanwhile, police teams are actively engaged in apprehending the culprits.

LN Singh is currently receiving treatment at Swaroop Rani Hospital where his condition remains critical, raising concern over the safety of journalists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)