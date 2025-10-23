Unveiling the Attack: Journalist Critically Injured in Civil Lines Incident
A journalist named LN Singh was critically injured after being attacked by unidentified assailants near the Harsh Hotel in the Civil Lines area. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and actively pursuing the attackers, while Singh undergoes critical care at Swaroop Rani Hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing incident, a journalist, LN Singh, suffered critical injuries following an attack near Harsh Hotel in the Civil Lines area late Thursday evening.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pushkar Verma, efforts are currently being made to track down the assailants by analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Meanwhile, police teams are actively engaged in apprehending the culprits.
LN Singh is currently receiving treatment at Swaroop Rani Hospital where his condition remains critical, raising concern over the safety of journalists in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tractor-Trolley Incident Leaves Police Officer Critically Injured During Festive Procession
Delhi Police Foil ISIS Plot: Two Arrested
Andhra Pradesh bus fire: 12 people killed, say police.
Private bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool district, several casualties feared: Police.
High-Profile Harassment Allegations Stir Indian Police Circles