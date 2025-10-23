Left Menu

Unveiling the Attack: Journalist Critically Injured in Civil Lines Incident

A journalist named LN Singh was critically injured after being attacked by unidentified assailants near the Harsh Hotel in the Civil Lines area. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and actively pursuing the attackers, while Singh undergoes critical care at Swaroop Rani Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:50 IST
Unveiling the Attack: Journalist Critically Injured in Civil Lines Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a journalist, LN Singh, suffered critical injuries following an attack near Harsh Hotel in the Civil Lines area late Thursday evening.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pushkar Verma, efforts are currently being made to track down the assailants by analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Meanwhile, police teams are actively engaged in apprehending the culprits.

LN Singh is currently receiving treatment at Swaroop Rani Hospital where his condition remains critical, raising concern over the safety of journalists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.

Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi ...

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Motorcycle-Bus Accident

 India
3
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
4
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025