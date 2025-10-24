Proposal for New Humanitarian Aid Hubs in Gaza Sparks Debate
The United States is contemplating a new humanitarian aid proposal for Gaza, replacing the contentious Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan involves establishing humanitarian hubs along Israeli withdrawal lines, aiming to facilitate aid delivery and demilitarize Gaza. However, U.N. and aid groups remain wary of its militarized approach.
The United States is evaluating a proposal to enhance humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza, considering alternatives to the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan, seen by Reuters, is one of several options aimed at improving aid access to the Palestinian enclave following a prolonged conflict.
Central to the proposal is the establishment of a 'Gaza Humanitarian Belt,' comprising 12 to 16 humanitarian hubs positioned along areas where Israeli forces have retracted. These hubs would not only distribute aid to civilians but also serve as sites for reconciliation efforts with militants.
The plan has faced scrutiny from the United Nations and international aid organizations due to its similarities with the GHF model, which has been criticized for potentially militarizing aid delivery. The proposal suggests replacing GHF with organizations like the UAE/Morocco Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse, sparking further debate on its implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US VP Vance's Landmark Visit to Israel: Celebrating Gaza Peace Plan
ICJ Ruling Reaffirms Israel’s Legal Obligations to Palestinians, Calls for Urgent Action
Trump Rejects Israeli Lawmakers' Annexation Bid
Trump Rejects West Bank Annexation Amid Controversial Israeli Bill
U.S. Disapproves Israeli West Bank Annexation Amidst Political Stir