Proposal for New Humanitarian Aid Hubs in Gaza Sparks Debate

The United States is contemplating a new humanitarian aid proposal for Gaza, replacing the contentious Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan involves establishing humanitarian hubs along Israeli withdrawal lines, aiming to facilitate aid delivery and demilitarize Gaza. However, U.N. and aid groups remain wary of its militarized approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is evaluating a proposal to enhance humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza, considering alternatives to the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The plan, seen by Reuters, is one of several options aimed at improving aid access to the Palestinian enclave following a prolonged conflict.

Central to the proposal is the establishment of a 'Gaza Humanitarian Belt,' comprising 12 to 16 humanitarian hubs positioned along areas where Israeli forces have retracted. These hubs would not only distribute aid to civilians but also serve as sites for reconciliation efforts with militants.

The plan has faced scrutiny from the United Nations and international aid organizations due to its similarities with the GHF model, which has been criticized for potentially militarizing aid delivery. The proposal suggests replacing GHF with organizations like the UAE/Morocco Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse, sparking further debate on its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

