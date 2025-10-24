Tension in the Skies: Russia's Bold Moves into NATO Airspace

Two Russian military aircraft breached Lithuanian airspace on Thursday, entering for approximately 18 seconds, according to the Lithuanian military. The intruding aircraft, identified as an Su-30 fighter and Il-78 refueling tanker, were reportedly on a refueling exercise when they crossed 700 meters (0.43 miles) from the Kaliningrad region into Lithuania at 1500 GMT.

Lithuania reacted swiftly, calling in Russia's top diplomat for a stern warning and notifying NATO, European Union allies, and the North Atlantic Council about the breach. Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene condemned the incursion, labeling Russia a 'terrorist state' and asserting Lithuania's security measures alongside NATO. Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets promptly responded to patrol the skies, reinforcing the region's defense posture.

Incursions by Russian jets continue to escalate tensions, with recent violations over Estonia and Poland. NATO has responded firmly, escorting intruders out and countering drone intrusions. Russia, however, denies any wrongdoing, dismissing claims as attempts to escalate the East-West divide. NATO remains vigilant as such provocations are anticipated to persist.