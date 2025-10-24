Left Menu

Tension in the Skies: Russia's Bold Moves into NATO Airspace

Two Russian aircraft briefly entered Lithuanian airspace, prompting swift diplomatic and military responses from Lithuania and its NATO allies. The incursion highlights ongoing tensions in the region and raises concerns over Russia's disregard for international norms. Moscow continues to test NATO's vigilance amidst growing East-West strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:02 IST
Tension in the Skies: Russia's Bold Moves into NATO Airspace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Russian military aircraft breached Lithuanian airspace on Thursday, entering for approximately 18 seconds, according to the Lithuanian military. The intruding aircraft, identified as an Su-30 fighter and Il-78 refueling tanker, were reportedly on a refueling exercise when they crossed 700 meters (0.43 miles) from the Kaliningrad region into Lithuania at 1500 GMT.

Lithuania reacted swiftly, calling in Russia's top diplomat for a stern warning and notifying NATO, European Union allies, and the North Atlantic Council about the breach. Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene condemned the incursion, labeling Russia a 'terrorist state' and asserting Lithuania's security measures alongside NATO. Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets promptly responded to patrol the skies, reinforcing the region's defense posture.

Incursions by Russian jets continue to escalate tensions, with recent violations over Estonia and Poland. NATO has responded firmly, escorting intruders out and countering drone intrusions. Russia, however, denies any wrongdoing, dismissing claims as attempts to escalate the East-West divide. NATO remains vigilant as such provocations are anticipated to persist.

TRENDING

1
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
2
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India
3
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
4
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025