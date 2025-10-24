Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool: Loss of Lives and Grief

A devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district claimed at least 12 lives. The incident occurred when a private bus collided with a two-wheeler, igniting a blaze. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families and the injured.

Updated: 24-10-2025 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, at least 12 people lost their lives in a bus fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. The private bus, en route to Hyderabad, caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the incident, stating, 'Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.' He extended his thoughts and prayers to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Financial aid was announced, with Rs 2 lakh allocated to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person from the PMNRF. Preliminary reports suggest that around 40 individuals were present on the bus when the motorcycle collided, causing the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

