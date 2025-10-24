Left Menu

Railways Crack Down on Reckless Social Media Stunts

The East Coast Railway has intensified efforts to caution against the deadly trend of taking selfies or videos on railway premises. This follows a fatal incident involving a teenager in Puri. Strict legal actions are promised against offenders, urging the public to prioritize safety over social media recognition.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a campaign targeting the dangerous trend of taking selfies, videos, or creating reels on or near railway tracks. The initiative is aimed especially at youth and social media enthusiasts, cautioning them about the deadly consequences and illegality of such acts, as reported by an official statement.

ECoR issued a warning after a 15-year-old boy in Puri died while recording a video near the tracks. Railway authorities underline that railway tracks, station premises, and moving trains are high-risk areas, not meant for entertainment videos. Such behavior is considered reckless and is punishable under the Railways Act, 1989.

Authorities are adopting a 'zero tolerance' policy towards violators. Offenders face prosecution under Sections 147 and 153 of the Railways Act, with potential imprisonment and fines. The railway also appeals to students and teenagers to follow safety guidelines, emphasizing that life is more valuable than social media posts.

