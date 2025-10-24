Left Menu

Drone Strikes in Moscow Region: Casualties and Interceptions

Five people, including a child, were injured by a drone attack in Moscow's Krasnogorsk area. Russian forces destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Ministry of Defence reported, including another intercepted near Moscow.

Updated: 24-10-2025 10:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A drone attack in the Moscow region has left five individuals injured, including a child. The incident occurred when a drone collided with an apartment in Krasnogorsk, a town approximately 20 kilometers from central Moscow, according to governor Andrei Vorobyov.

The injured have been treated, with four of them being hospitalized. This attack highlights the ongoing security tensions in the region, showcasing the capability of drone technology in modern warfare.

Meanwhile, Russian air defense units reported intercepting and destroying 111 Ukrainian drones in various Russian regions overnight, as stated by the Defence Ministry. Among these defensive actions was a successful interception in the Moscow area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

