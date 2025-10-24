Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Tribal Woman Found Dead in Jharkhand School

A 20-year-old tribal woman, who was mentally challenged, was found dead in a classroom in Jharkhand. Police suspect she was murdered. The victim had been previously rescued by police and was reported missing by her family. A case of rape and murder has been filed by her brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:48 IST
A 20-year-old tribal woman, identified as mentally challenged, was discovered deceased in a school classroom in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, local police reported on Friday. The incident has sparked a criminal investigation.

Barharwa sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal confirmed that the woman's body was located in an unused classroom of the primary school in Bansjori on Thursday evening. Preliminary evidence suggests she was strangled.

Authorities revealed the woman had been missing since October 19 after telling her family she was visiting a relative. Her family identified her body following local reports of a discovery in a school. A complaint filed by her brother led to charges of rape and murder under the pertinent legal sections.

