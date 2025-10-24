Tamil Actors Summoned in Cocaine Trafficking Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Tamil actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, reportedly linked to cocaine trafficking activities, officials revealed on Friday.

According to sources, the actors have been asked to present themselves for questioning at the ED's zonal office, with Srikanth required to attend on October 27 and Kumar on October 28. Their statements will be documented under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This inquiry stems from an FIR filed by Chennai Police in June involving a larger cocaine trafficking network. Both actors, previously arrested in this matter, were granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in July. A former AIADMK official, T Prasad, is also implicated in allegedly supplying cocaine to Srikanth and others.

