Tamil Actors Summoned in Cocaine Trafficking Probe

Tamil actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar are summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering investigation related to cocaine trafficking. Scheduled for October 27 and 28, their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act follow an FIR filed by Chennai Police in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:50 IST
Actors
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Tamil actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, reportedly linked to cocaine trafficking activities, officials revealed on Friday.

According to sources, the actors have been asked to present themselves for questioning at the ED's zonal office, with Srikanth required to attend on October 27 and Kumar on October 28. Their statements will be documented under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This inquiry stems from an FIR filed by Chennai Police in June involving a larger cocaine trafficking network. Both actors, previously arrested in this matter, were granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in July. A former AIADMK official, T Prasad, is also implicated in allegedly supplying cocaine to Srikanth and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

