Knife Wielder Apprehended Near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

A man with a knife was detained by police near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo. A riot policeman sustained injuries, although the severity remains unclear. The incident highlights security concerns around diplomatic facilities and was reported by TBS news, citing police sources.

A man carrying a knife was arrested near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo, according to a report by TBS news on Friday.

A riot police officer was injured during the incident, but the seriousness of the injury is currently unknown, as reported by police sources.

This episode raises concerns about security around diplomatic areas and emphasizes the challenges faced in maintaining safety in such high-profile locations.

