Security Scare Near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo Ahead of Trump's Visit
A knife-wielding man was detained near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo, injuring a policeman. The motive remains unknown, as security measures increase ahead of President Trump's visit. Trump is scheduled to meet Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his Tokyo visit.
A man armed with a knife was apprehended near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo, according to a Friday report by TBS news.
The incident resulted in injury to a riot policeman, though the severity of his wounds has not been disclosed. Authorities have yet to determine the attacker's motive.
This incident occurred just days before the anticipated visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Tokyo, where he's scheduled to meet Japan's Emperor Naruhito and the newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi from October 27-29. In preparation for the visit, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has strategically increased its security forces by up to 18,000 personnel, as reported by Kyodo News earlier this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
