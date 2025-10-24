Iraq's Political Crossroads: A Nation Votes Amid Tensions

Iraq stands on the brink of pivotal parliamentary elections, set to define its political trajectory amidst a sensitive moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Despite a recent ceasefire in Gaza easing some regional tensions, fears of renewed conflict between Israel and Iran loom, with Iraq treading cautiously.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, elected in 2022 with pro-Iran backing, navigates the delicate balance of fostering relations with both Tehran and Washington. The November 11 elections will decide if he secures a rare second term, as corruption and vote-buying allegations cast shadows over the election process.

As Iraq grapples with political violence and the influence of Iran-backed militias, al-Sudani promotes disarming these groups to stabilize the nation. Meanwhile, citizens express skepticism over public services and government performance, overshadowing the election's expected outcomes.

