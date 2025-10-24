Left Menu

French Biathlete Julia Simon Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of Winter Olympics

Julia Simon, a prominent French biathlete, received a three-month suspended prison sentence and a fine for credit-card fraud. Her participation in the 2024 Winter Olympics is uncertain. Simon apologized for her actions in court, despite previously denying involvement, causing a stir within the French biathlon community.

French biathlete Julia Simon has been sentenced to a three-month suspended prison term and slapped with a €15,000 fine for credit-card fraud, casting doubt on her participation in the upcoming Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. Her admission of the charges has sent shockwaves through the French biathlon team.

Simon, who claimed the overall World Cup title in 2023, acknowledged her misconduct and expressed remorse in court, apologizing to her victims, fellow athlete Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and a team physiotherapist. 'I'm sorry ... I can't explain my gesture,' she said, revealing she is working with a psychologist to comprehend her actions.

The French Skiing Federation stated its disciplinary committee will address Simon's case swiftly. The prosecution highlighted two fraudulent transactions involving the victims' bank cards. Previously, Simon had claimed identity theft, denying any wrongdoing. With 10 world championship medals to her name, Simon's legal troubles have unnerved the biathlon community as the Winter Games approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

