Tragedy in Satara: Doctor's Suicide Sparks Outcry and Investigation in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident that has gripped Maharashtra, a 28-year-old woman doctor from Beed district was found dead in a Phaltan hotel room, a suicide note written on her palm alleging rape and mental harassment.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis swiftly responded by ordering the suspension of the implicated police sub-inspector, as public outrage grows.

Amidst calls for justice, an impartial investigation into the allegations continues, highlighting concerns over the state's handling of women's safety and systemic issues within law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)