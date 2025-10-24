Escalating Tensions: Abductions in Balochistan Construction Sites

Eighteen workers from a construction site in Balochistan's Khuzdar district were kidnapped on Friday by unidentified armed men, security officials reported. The assailants also set several vehicles ablaze during the raid.

The gunmen overpowered the site guards before forcibly taking the workers to an undisclosed location. This marks the second such incident within five days, highlighting a troubling trend that has seen laborers, primarily from other provinces, targeted.

In response, authorities have heightened security across construction sites in the region, while investigations continue into the motives behind these abductions. Balochistan has long been plagued by unrest, with separatist factions expressing grievances over national projects that bypass local benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)