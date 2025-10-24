Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Abductions in Balochistan Construction Sites

Eighteen construction workers were abducted by armed men in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, with vehicles set on fire in the attack. This incident is the second in five days, escalating security concerns. Balochistan has seen consistent unrest, with separatist groups targeting security and labor personnel over perceived inequities from large projects.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:16 IST
Eighteen workers from a construction site in Balochistan's Khuzdar district were kidnapped on Friday by unidentified armed men, security officials reported. The assailants also set several vehicles ablaze during the raid.

The gunmen overpowered the site guards before forcibly taking the workers to an undisclosed location. This marks the second such incident within five days, highlighting a troubling trend that has seen laborers, primarily from other provinces, targeted.

In response, authorities have heightened security across construction sites in the region, while investigations continue into the motives behind these abductions. Balochistan has long been plagued by unrest, with separatist factions expressing grievances over national projects that bypass local benefits.

