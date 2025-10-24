Escalating Tensions: Abductions in Balochistan Construction Sites
Eighteen construction workers were abducted by armed men in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, with vehicles set on fire in the attack. This incident is the second in five days, escalating security concerns. Balochistan has seen consistent unrest, with separatist groups targeting security and labor personnel over perceived inequities from large projects.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Eighteen workers from a construction site in Balochistan's Khuzdar district were kidnapped on Friday by unidentified armed men, security officials reported. The assailants also set several vehicles ablaze during the raid.
The gunmen overpowered the site guards before forcibly taking the workers to an undisclosed location. This marks the second such incident within five days, highlighting a troubling trend that has seen laborers, primarily from other provinces, targeted.
In response, authorities have heightened security across construction sites in the region, while investigations continue into the motives behind these abductions. Balochistan has long been plagued by unrest, with separatist factions expressing grievances over national projects that bypass local benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Knife-Wielding Incident Raises Security Concerns Ahead of Trump's Japan Visit
Shutdown Fallout: NNSA Furloughs Trigger Security Concerns
Tensions Flare as Maccabi Tel Aviv Rejects Ticket Allocation Amid Security Concerns
India and Canada Seek Diplomatic Harmony Amidst Security Concerns
Security Concerns Raised During Presidential Visit to Kerala