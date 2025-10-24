Haryana Police to Transform Image with Citizen-Centric Initiatives
Haryana DGP O P Singh emphasized the importance of courteous behavior by police officers to improve public trust. He advocated for a proactive, solution-oriented approach and directed upgrades in police facilities. Singh also highlighted the need for active social media engagement and practical training for officers.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's Director General of Police, O P Singh, underscored the importance of courteous interactions between police officers and the public at a recent meeting with police commissioners and officers. Singh urged the use of polite phrases to build trust and reshape the police's public image.
The DGP announced sweeping changes to transform the police force into a proactive and citizen-centric entity. He instructed regular field visits by district officers to motivate personnel and emphasized that misconduct would not be tolerated.
Singh also directed upgrades in police facilities and encouraged active social media presence to counter misinformation. He noted significant declines in crime rates, including a 50% reduction in rape cases, citing the effectiveness of ongoing reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections: Clampdown on Provocative Caste-Based Social Media Content
Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Videos Targeting Punjab CM
Railways Crack Down on Reckless Social Media Stunts
Social Media Post Sparks Political Outrage in Himachal Pradesh
Social Media Deception: Man Accused of Betrayal and Threats