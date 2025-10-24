Justice for Durgapur: A Difficult Test Identification Parade
A woman junior doctor who was gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, attended a Test Identification parade in court. Five of the six accused were present, while civil rights activists and political parties demanded justice. The investigation process was tightly secured and fully documented.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing journey towards justice, a junior doctor who faced gang rape in Durgapur, West Bengal, participated in a Test Identification parade in a magistrate's court.
The parade involved five of the six accused individuals, with the survivor, supported by her mother, courageously identifying them. The event, tightly monitored under video surveillance, attracted significant attention from civil rights groups and political parties demanding justice.
The sixth accused, a classmates, was notably absent, as the protests continued in raising awareness and applying pressure on authorities to act decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Videos Targeting Punjab CM
B S Yediyurappa Faces High Court Review Over POCSO Case
Sri Lanka Court Orders Expedited Probe into BYD Electric Vehicles
Tear Gas Clash: Allegations of Court Order Violation by U.S. Border Patrol
Spain's High Court Probes Sidenor for Alleged Weapon Sales to Israel