Justice for Durgapur: A Difficult Test Identification Parade

In a harrowing journey towards justice, a junior doctor who faced gang rape in Durgapur, West Bengal, participated in a Test Identification parade in a magistrate's court.

The parade involved five of the six accused individuals, with the survivor, supported by her mother, courageously identifying them. The event, tightly monitored under video surveillance, attracted significant attention from civil rights groups and political parties demanding justice.

The sixth accused, a classmates, was notably absent, as the protests continued in raising awareness and applying pressure on authorities to act decisively.

