High Seas Standoff: US Military Escalates Against Narco-Terrorism Near Venezuela

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a significant US military escalation, deploying an aircraft carrier to the waters off South America. This move intensifies the ongoing operations against narcotics trafficking in the region, led by the Tren de Aragua gang.

The latest military actions include a strike on a suspected drug-running boat linked to the gang, resulting in six fatalities. This was the tenth strike for the US military, with an accelerated pace of attacks highlighting the Trump administration's focus on Venezuela.

The operation has sparked debate over its true intentions, with critics suggesting the US might be attempting to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The administration insists the actions target drug trafficking, while tensions mount in the region.

