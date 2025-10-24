High Seas Standoff: US Military Escalates Against Narco-Terrorism Near Venezuela
The US military is intensifying its operations in the waters near South America, deploying an aircraft carrier as part of a broader strategy against narcotics trafficking linked to the Tren de Aragua gang. Recent strikes highlight the Trump administration's increasing focus on Venezuela, amid speculation of efforts to challenge President Maduro.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a significant US military escalation, deploying an aircraft carrier to the waters off South America. This move intensifies the ongoing operations against narcotics trafficking in the region, led by the Tren de Aragua gang.
The latest military actions include a strike on a suspected drug-running boat linked to the gang, resulting in six fatalities. This was the tenth strike for the US military, with an accelerated pace of attacks highlighting the Trump administration's focus on Venezuela.
The operation has sparked debate over its true intentions, with critics suggesting the US might be attempting to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The administration insists the actions target drug trafficking, while tensions mount in the region.
Hegseth says US is sending an aircraft carrier to Latin America in major escalation of military buildup in the region, reports AP.
