Pope Leo Critiques U.S.-Canada Trade Relations Amid Trump's Policies

Pope Leo expressed concerns over strained U.S.-Canada relations, referencing President Trump's trade policies. This marks an unusual move from the pope, who generally avoids international politics. Pope Leo emphasized the importance of synodality and dialogue, suggesting the Church's reform process could offer lessons for U.S.-Canada diplomatic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:44 IST
Pope Leo

VATICAN CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - In an unexpected foray into international politics, Pope Leo voiced concerns on Friday regarding the frictions between the United States and Canada. The tensions stem from President Donald Trump's decision to terminate trade discussions with Canada, highlighting unprecedented strains between the once-close allies.

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, noted the growing difficulties facing the two nations. Traditionally, the Catholic Church's leadership seldom comments on such political issues, making Leo's remarks noteworthy as they mark his first public critique of Trump's trade strategy.

Although previously silent on trade matters, Leo has criticized the Trump administration's stance on migrants, finding opposition from conservative Catholics. Addressing a Canadian bishop during a Vatican event, Leo promoted synodality and dialogue as potential frameworks to ease U.S.-Canada relations, drawing parallels with ongoing Church reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

