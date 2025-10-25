Left Menu

Tragic End to Kidnapping: Local Youth Arrested in Kanpur

A six-year-old boy named Ayush Sonkar was kidnapped and later found dead in Kanpur's Barra locality. Shivam Saxena, a local youth, was arrested for the crime. Initial investigations suggest a personal enmity with the boy's family as the motive. Further investigations are underway.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanpur's Barra locality as a six-year-old boy was kidnapped and later found dead, leading to the arrest of a local youth.

The victim, Ayush Sonkar, vanished while playing outside his home. Police efforts, backed by CCTV footage, led to the identification and arrest of Shivam Saxena.

Investigations reveal a history of disputes between the accused and the victim's family. Authorities are exploring personal enmity as a potential motive, with strangulation suspected as the cause of death.

