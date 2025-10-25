Legal Showdown: National Guard Deployments Spark Controversy
Federal judges in Portland and D.C. are deliberating on President Trump's plan to send National Guard troops to various cities. While an appeals court supports the president's authority, local governments argue violations of state rights. The deployment initiation remains on hold as legal battles persist.
Federal judges in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. are at the center of legal clashes over President Donald Trump's controversial decision to deploy National Guard troops to U.S. cities. The president's rare use of military forces for domestic purposes has ignited heated debates over states' rights and federal authority.
In Portland, Justice Department lawyers are pressing U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut to lift her restrictive orders, impacting Trump's plans. Recent developments include a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision favoring presidential authority, yet the Portland deployment remains halted pending further rulings.
Meanwhile, a separate case unfolds in Washington, where Judge Jia Cobb addresses challenges to Guard presences in the capital. Local leaders assert the deployment infringes upon the Home Rule Act, and lawsuits contest Trump's efforts amid claims of declining urban crime rates prior to the troops' arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
