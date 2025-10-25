Trump's High-Stakes Asia Tour: Trade Talks and Global Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to demonstrate his negotiating prowess on an upcoming trip to Asia, a region affected by his aggressive trade policies. His visit includes crucial meetings, notably with China's Xi Jinping, amidst ongoing trade disputes.

Trump's journey will cover Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. His primary objectives are striking trade, critical mineral, and ceasefire deals. However, the most challenging task will be his face-to-face meeting with Xi in South Korea. This engagement comes as he aims to preserve a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, against a backdrop of broader geopolitical tensions.

U.S.-China trade relations remain tense, with discussions centered on tariffs and critical minerals. Both sides harbor low expectations for breakthroughs. Talks are expected to focus on managing disagreements, though potential interim agreements could involve tariff relief and trade expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)