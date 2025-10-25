Left Menu

Police Encounter in Nangloi: Three Men Injured in Shootout

Three men were injured during a police encounter in Nangloi, West Delhi. After evading capture two days prior, they opened fire on police when intercepted. The police retaliated, injuring the suspects, who were then hospitalized. Their identities are being verified as investigations continue.

Updated: 25-10-2025 09:48 IST
In a dramatic series of events, three men sustained injuries during a police encounter in West Delhi's Nangloi area, officials reported. The incident occurred early Saturday morning.

Authorities revealed that the suspects had managed to evade arrest two days earlier in a different encounter. With specific intelligence on their whereabouts, police successfully intercepted them. However, when asked to surrender, the suspects opened fire, leading the police to retaliate.

The suspects, now receiving medical treatment, had their identities still under investigation as authorities continue inquiries into the incident.

