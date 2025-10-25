Left Menu

Cab Driver Arrested for Assault on Airport Route

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old college student over skipping a toll route to Kempegowda International Airport. The incident occurred after a heated argument between the student and the driver. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:30 IST
Cab Driver Arrested for Assault on Airport Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old college student en route to Kempegowda International Airport, following a dispute over toll charges, police reported on Saturday.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Ajas P S from Thrissur, Kerala, was detained after the incident on October 20. The victim's uncle filed a complaint noting that the student booked the cab via an online service to reach her flight.

As the student questioned the driver's decision to avoid the toll road despite paying for the charges, a confrontation ensued. She exited the cab and was allegedly assaulted as she attempted to board another. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the driver was reportedly under the influence at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
2
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
3
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
4
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025