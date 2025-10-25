Cab Driver Arrested for Assault on Airport Route

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old college student en route to Kempegowda International Airport, following a dispute over toll charges, police reported on Saturday.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Ajas P S from Thrissur, Kerala, was detained after the incident on October 20. The victim's uncle filed a complaint noting that the student booked the cab via an online service to reach her flight.

As the student questioned the driver's decision to avoid the toll road despite paying for the charges, a confrontation ensued. She exited the cab and was allegedly assaulted as she attempted to board another. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the driver was reportedly under the influence at the time.

