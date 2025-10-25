Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government on Women's Safety

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the Maharashtra government over recent crimes against women, highlighting the insensitivity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Home Department. Raut underscores the growing frequency of such incidents, emphasizing that political interests are overshadowing women's safety and law enforcement in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:17 IST
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government on Women's Safety
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a strong critique of the Maharashtra government on Saturday, focusing on the deteriorating crimes against women in the state. Raut accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of neglecting the law and order situation, pointing to his preoccupation with political maneuvering over citizens' safety.

Raut's comments surfaced following two tragic incidents: the suicide of a doctor in Satara, who left a note accusing a police officer of rape, and the brutal murder of a young woman in Mumbai by her ex-boyfriend. These incidents, according to Raut, reveal a systemic failure within the Fadnavis-led Home Department.

The Shiv Sena MP denounced the department's insensitivity, alleging misuse of law enforcement for political gain, such as surveillance on opposition leaders. Despite these serious issues, Raut noted that the state has a woman Director General of Police, yet sees little progress in handling women's safety concerns effectively.

TRENDING

1
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
2
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India
3
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
4
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025