Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government on Women's Safety

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a strong critique of the Maharashtra government on Saturday, focusing on the deteriorating crimes against women in the state. Raut accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of neglecting the law and order situation, pointing to his preoccupation with political maneuvering over citizens' safety.

Raut's comments surfaced following two tragic incidents: the suicide of a doctor in Satara, who left a note accusing a police officer of rape, and the brutal murder of a young woman in Mumbai by her ex-boyfriend. These incidents, according to Raut, reveal a systemic failure within the Fadnavis-led Home Department.

The Shiv Sena MP denounced the department's insensitivity, alleging misuse of law enforcement for political gain, such as surveillance on opposition leaders. Despite these serious issues, Raut noted that the state has a woman Director General of Police, yet sees little progress in handling women's safety concerns effectively.