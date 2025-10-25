Arms and Drug Arrests Stir Jharkhand Districts
Police in Jharkhand arrested three individuals for carrying arms and ammunition and a separate suspect for drug possession. The arrests took place in Jamshedpur and Seraikela-Kharswan districts. A country-made pistol, cartridges, a knife, mobile phones, and 12.26 gm of brown sugar were seized.
- Country:
- India
In a significant law enforcement effort, Jharkhand police arrested three individuals for possession of arms and ammunition in East Singhbhum district and a drug peddler in Seraikela-Kharswan district, officials announced on Saturday.
The trio was apprehended on Friday within the Sitaramdera police station area in Jamshedpur. During the operation, police officials seized a country-made pistol, live cartridges, a knife, and three mobile phones, according to a police officer.
Additionally, a 25-year-old suspected drug peddler was captured in the Kapali police outpost area with 12.26 grams of brown sugar. He was placed under judicial custody on Saturday after charges were filed under the NDPS Act, police disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Encounter in Delhi: Infamous Arms Supplier Injured
Shootout in South Delhi: Alleged Arms Supplier Injured in Police Encounter
Trump Halts Offshore Wind Farms in NJ Permanently
Silent Spread: PFAS Contamination Alarms New Mexico
Police Nab Four Associates of Notorious Gangster in Jamshedpur