Accidental Discharge at Jammu Station: Constable Injured
A police constable was seriously injured at Jammu railway station when his service rifle accidentally discharged. The incident occurred around 8:30 am, causing a bullet injury to Constable Showkat Ahmad's abdomen. He was promptly taken to the Government Medical College hospital for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:45 IST
A police constable suffered a serious injury at Jammu railway station on Saturday morning when his service rifle accidentally went off, authorities have reported.
The incident happened around 8:30 am, injuring Selection Grade Constable Showkat Ahmad in the abdomen. The bullet was accidentally discharged from his own rifle while he was on duty, according to an official statement.
Following the accident, Constable Ahmad was swiftly transported by colleagues to the Government Medical College hospital for immediate medical attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
