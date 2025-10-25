Left Menu

Gold Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: High-Profile Arrests and Allegations

The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, announced that missing gold from the Sabarimala temple was found at a millionaire's residence. The gold, linked to a major scandal, was seized by the Special Investigation Team, reinforcing allegations of corruption involving businessmen and the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:47 IST
Gold Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: High-Profile Arrests and Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, unveiled a critical development regarding the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple, claiming it was found at the home of a wealthy individual. This discovery reinforces the Congress party's previous allegations, pointing towards a significant scandal involving the temple's missing gold.

The Special Investigation Team took into custody several gold bars from a jewellery shop owned by a Karnataka-based businessman, Govardhan. The business magnate had financed the gold-plating of the sreekovil door frame, a project officially sponsored by Bengaluru-based Unnikrishnan Potty, who has since been apprehended by the SIT.

Satheesan accused the Travancore Devaswom Board of irregularities and called for the resignation of the current Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, claiming the Board concealed facts surrounding the gold-plating of the dwarapalaka idols. Arrests have been made, including that of Potty and former Devaswom officer B Murari Babu, spotlighting a deepening investigation into the disappearance of the shrine's gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025