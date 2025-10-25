Gold Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: High-Profile Arrests and Allegations

The Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, unveiled a critical development regarding the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple, claiming it was found at the home of a wealthy individual. This discovery reinforces the Congress party's previous allegations, pointing towards a significant scandal involving the temple's missing gold.

The Special Investigation Team took into custody several gold bars from a jewellery shop owned by a Karnataka-based businessman, Govardhan. The business magnate had financed the gold-plating of the sreekovil door frame, a project officially sponsored by Bengaluru-based Unnikrishnan Potty, who has since been apprehended by the SIT.

Satheesan accused the Travancore Devaswom Board of irregularities and called for the resignation of the current Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, claiming the Board concealed facts surrounding the gold-plating of the dwarapalaka idols. Arrests have been made, including that of Potty and former Devaswom officer B Murari Babu, spotlighting a deepening investigation into the disappearance of the shrine's gold.

