Tensions Erupt: Violent Clash in Rampur Village

In Rampur village, Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a violent clash between two community groups resulted in eight injuries, officials reported Saturday.

The altercation ignited during a function attended by members of the Koiri and Turha communities. While locals momentarily pacified tempers, tensions reignited with forceful exchanges of bricks and sticks upon returning to the village.

The injured were swiftly transported to a local health center, with seven seriously hurt individuals referred to the district hospital. Police have intervened, deploying personnel to ensure peace and initiating legal proceedings despite no formal complaints being filed yet.

