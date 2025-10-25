Left Menu

Justice Served: Tribunal Awards Compensation for Road Accident Disability

A Delhi tribunal awarded Rs 22.33 lakh to restaurant manager Prashant Joshi, who suffered 65 percent permanent disability in a 2019 accident. Joshi was grievously injured when a speeding car collided with his two-wheeler. Tribunal held the car driver accountable for rash driving, mandating the insurance company to pay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi tribunal has granted Rs 22.33 lakh as compensation to Prashant Joshi, a restaurant manager, who sustained 65 percent permanent disability from a 2019 road accident.

The decision, presided over by Shelly Arora, acknowledged the significant physical, mental, and emotional suffering Joshi endured following the April 3 incident involving a speeding car.

The court pinpointed rash driving as the cause and held the insurance company, Tata AIG, liable to disburse the compensation, recognizing the enduring impact on Joshi's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

