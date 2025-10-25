Justice Served: Tribunal Awards Compensation for Road Accident Disability
A Delhi tribunal awarded Rs 22.33 lakh to restaurant manager Prashant Joshi, who suffered 65 percent permanent disability in a 2019 accident. Joshi was grievously injured when a speeding car collided with his two-wheeler. Tribunal held the car driver accountable for rash driving, mandating the insurance company to pay.
A Delhi tribunal has granted Rs 22.33 lakh as compensation to Prashant Joshi, a restaurant manager, who sustained 65 percent permanent disability from a 2019 road accident.
The decision, presided over by Shelly Arora, acknowledged the significant physical, mental, and emotional suffering Joshi endured following the April 3 incident involving a speeding car.
The court pinpointed rash driving as the cause and held the insurance company, Tata AIG, liable to disburse the compensation, recognizing the enduring impact on Joshi's life.
