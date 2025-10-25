Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter in Delhi Leads to Arrests

In west Delhi's Nangloi area, three men with criminal backgrounds were injured in a shootout with police. The altercation happened after they previously evaded arrest following a failed burglary. All three were apprehended and hospitalized, while officers emerged unharmed. Multiple weapons were recovered from them.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic event in west Delhi's Nangloi area, three men with a history of serious criminal offences were injured in a shootout with police.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning after police received tips about armed men in the vicinity. When approached by law enforcement for verification, the suspects attempted to flee, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The men, identified as Firoz, Md Kamran, and Osaf Ali, all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, were apprehended following the encounter. Police successfully recovered firearms and are continuing their investigation into the suspects' extensive criminal dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

