Controversial CDL Issuance Under Scrutiny Amid Deadly Crashes
Following a series of deadly crashes involving immigrant truck drivers, Florida challenges the legality of states issuing commercial driver's licenses to non-citizens. Harjinder Singh, responsible for a fatal Florida crash, failed the licensing test multiple times before obtaining his CDL. Florida is petitioning the Supreme Court to address the issue.
A commercial truck driver, Harjinder Singh, stands accused of causing a tragic crash in Florida after having persistently failed his commercial driver's license test in Washington state 10 times. Despite these failures, Singh managed to obtain a valid license from California, leading to his involvement in a deadly accident that claimed three lives.
Florida is leveraging Singh's case to advocate for stricter CDL issuance regulations, targeting those illegally present in the country. The state has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to ban states from granting commercial licenses to non-citizens, highlighting concerns about public safety and alleged defiance of federal immigration laws by some states.
In a parallel situation, another deadly crash in California has renewed federal scrutiny. Allegations of immigrant drivers being responsible for a series of fatal incidents have spurred new regulations, tightening CDL requirements for non-citizens. This has sparked a debate on state versus federal authority in licensing and immigration control.
