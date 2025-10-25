Left Menu

Capture of Notorious Gangster Vijay Mahto: A Deep Dive

Vijay Kumar Mahto, a convicted criminal from Bihar, was arrested in Delhi after evading authorities since a warrant was issued in September. Known for multiple crimes, including a trader's murder, Mahto led a violent extortion network targeting local businesses, prompting an intense police manhunt leading to his capture.

Updated: 25-10-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:59 IST
A 27-year-old criminal named Vijay Kumar Mahto, convicted of murdering a trader in Bihar, was apprehended in Delhi, officials reported on Saturday. Mahto was on the run since September after a warrant for his committal issued.

Originating from Sitamarhi, Bihar, Mahto was sentenced to life in 2021 for killing a trader over extortion refusal. Police records show his involvement in a series of violent crimes, establishing himself as a reputed gangster.

The arrest occurred on the night of October 23-24 following intelligence insights. Mahto was caught planning to revitalize his extortion network in Delhi-NCR. Police investigations continue to trace his associates and operational networks.

