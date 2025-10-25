India Launches MAHA-MedTech Mission to Boost Indigenous Medical Innovation

In a major step toward strengthening India’s healthcare innovation ecosystem, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has launched the Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas (MAHA)-Medical Technology, also known as महा MedTech. This flagship initiative is poised to transform India into a global hub for affordable, high-quality, and locally developed medical technologies.

A Strategic Leap Toward Self-Reliance in Medical Technology

Announcing the initiative, ANRF and ICMR underscored that MAHA-MedTech will serve as a catalyst for India’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in the medical technology sector. For decades, India’s healthcare system has depended heavily on imported medical equipment, leading to high costs and limited accessibility. The new mission aims to reverse this trend by promoting indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of critical MedTech innovations.

The initiative comes at a time when India’s medical device market—currently valued at approximately USD 11 billion—is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years. However, more than 75% of medical devices used in India are still imported, particularly high-end diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. MAHA-MedTech seeks to bridge this gap through targeted funding and institutional support.

Empowering Innovation: Funding and Collaboration

The mission will provide milestone-based funding support to a wide range of participants including academic and R&D institutions, hospitals, startups, MSMEs, and established MedTech industries.

Each project can receive between ₹5–25 crore , and in exceptional cases, up to ₹50 crore .

The funding will be tied to measurable milestones, ensuring accountability and timely progress.

The mission encourages collaborative proposals between academia, industry, and healthcare institutions to promote cross-sectoral innovation and accelerate commercialization. By doing so, it seeks to create a sustainable ecosystem where research outcomes can quickly translate into deployable medical solutions.

Key Objectives of the MAHA-MedTech Mission

Public Health Impact: Support technologies that directly address India’s key disease priorities—such as tuberculosis, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, maternal and neonatal health, and primary healthcare. Affordability and Accessibility: Encourage the development of technologies that reduce treatment and diagnostic costs, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare across urban and rural areas. Self-Reliance and Competitiveness: Build domestic capacity by fostering indigenous R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and industry–academia partnerships to position India as a MedTech leader in the global market.

Broad Scope Covering Cutting-Edge Technologies

The mission will encompass a wide range of medical technologies, including:

Medical Devices and Equipment

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)

Implants and Assistive Devices

Surgical Instruments and Consumables

Software-Based Medical Tools

Additionally, it aims to promote research and commercialization in advanced diagnostic imaging, AI and ML-driven healthcare solutions, robotics, point-of-care molecular diagnostics, and minimally invasive technologies—areas expected to drive the next wave of healthcare transformation.

Comprehensive Support Ecosystem

MAHA-MedTech will go beyond funding to provide a complete innovation support framework through several enabling programs:

Patent Mitra: Assistance for intellectual property protection, patent filing, and technology transfer.

MedTech Mitra: Guidance on regulatory approvals and compliance to navigate India’s evolving medical device regulations.

Clinical Trial Network: Access to clinical validation platforms for evidence generation, ensuring the safety and efficacy of new devices.

Mentorship and Capacity Building: Support from leading industry experts to guide innovators through design, prototyping, clinical validation, and market entry.

These initiatives aim to de-risk innovation and empower entrepreneurs and researchers to take bold, high-impact ideas from the lab to the market.

Application Process and Timelines

The application process for MAHA-MedTech will unfold in two stages:

Concept Notes: Open from 15 September to 7 November 2025 .

Applicants can submit proposals through the ANRF online portal: www.anrfonline.in. Full Proposals: Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit detailed proposals in December 2025 .

The selection committee will evaluate projects based on their technical feasibility, scalability, public health impact, and innovation potential.

Detailed information is available on the official Maha MedTech Mission webpage: https://anrfonline.in/ANRF/maha_medTech?HomePage=New.

A Vision for a Healthier and Innovative India

By combining financial support, mentorship, and regulatory facilitation, MAHA-MedTech is expected to reshape India’s MedTech landscape and foster a new generation of home-grown innovators. It aligns with the national goals of Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming to make India a global powerhouse in medical technology exports and healthcare innovation.

As the mission unfolds, it promises to not only enhance the accessibility and affordability of healthcare but also to establish India as a world leader in medical research, design, and manufacturing, ensuring that innovation truly serves humanity.