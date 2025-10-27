Security Forces Thwart Major Narcotic Smuggling Via Drone

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, security forces intercepted a narcotic consignment dropped by a drone from Pakistan.

On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) and police teams conducted a search near Border Outpost Jatinder in the R S Pura sector, resulting in the recovery of two bags containing over five kilograms of heroin.

The timely intervention thwarted a major smuggling attempt, leading to a police case amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)