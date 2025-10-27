Security Forces Thwart Major Narcotic Smuggling Via Drone
Security forces successfully intercepted a narcotic smuggling attempt from Pakistan, seizing over five kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore. The drugs were transported via drone and found near R S Pura sector along the border during a joint operation by BSF and police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant anti-smuggling operation, security forces intercepted a narcotic consignment dropped by a drone from Pakistan.
On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) and police teams conducted a search near Border Outpost Jatinder in the R S Pura sector, resulting in the recovery of two bags containing over five kilograms of heroin.
The timely intervention thwarted a major smuggling attempt, leading to a police case amid ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Requests Extension to File Status Report on Saraswati Bail Plea
Delhi Police Crack Murder Case of UPSC Aspirant, Three Arrested
Dramatic Police Encounter Thwarts Gangster's Cow Slaughter Plot
Dramatic Police Encounters Lead to Arrest of Notorious Cattle Smugglers
BSF Seizes Significant Heroin Haul Along Punjab Border