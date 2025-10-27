Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Major Narcotic Smuggling Via Drone

Security forces successfully intercepted a narcotic smuggling attempt from Pakistan, seizing over five kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore. The drugs were transported via drone and found near R S Pura sector along the border during a joint operation by BSF and police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST
Security Forces Thwart Major Narcotic Smuggling Via Drone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, security forces intercepted a narcotic consignment dropped by a drone from Pakistan.

On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) and police teams conducted a search near Border Outpost Jatinder in the R S Pura sector, resulting in the recovery of two bags containing over five kilograms of heroin.

The timely intervention thwarted a major smuggling attempt, leading to a police case amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh's Sporting Renaissance: 'PEMA 3.0' Initiative Powers Talent Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Sporting Renaissance: 'PEMA 3.0' Initiative Powers Talen...

 India
2
Hatsun Agro Profits Surge Over 70% Amid Strong Dairy Sales

Hatsun Agro Profits Surge Over 70% Amid Strong Dairy Sales

 India
3
Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

 India
4
China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025