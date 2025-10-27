Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Explanations in Stray Dogs Case

The Supreme Court has directed state and Union Territory chief secretaries, except West Bengal and Telangana, to appear on November 3 to explain missing compliance affidavits in the stray dogs case. Only Delhi, West Bengal, and Telangana have complied following the August 22 order expanding the case's scope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:26 IST
The Supreme Court took a firm stance on Monday by summoning chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, with the exception of West Bengal and Telangana, to present themselves on November 3. The court seeks explanations for the non-submission of compliance affidavits relating to a case on stray dogs.

Chaired by a special three-judge bench, including Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, the court acknowledged only Delhi, West Bengal, and Telangana for filing the necessary compliance. The bench criticized other states and UTs, stating that the August 22 order had clear directives.

The case, initially focused on the Delhi-NCR, was broadened by the Supreme Court's August 22 directive to include all states. The court had modified a previous order considered 'too harsh', allowing for vaccinated stray dogs to be released post sterilization and de-worming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

