Gangster Bhagwanpuria brought from Assam Jail in murder case, sent to 3-day remand

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:43 IST
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been brought to Punjab from Silchar Jail in Assam on a production warrant in connection with a murder in Batala, an officer said on Thursday.

Bhagwanpuria was produced before a court in Batala on Thursday and was sent to a three-day police remand.

The gangster was brought to Punjab on Wednesday night under tight security.

Bhagwanpuria has been booked in connection with the murder of Gurpreet Singh Gora alias Gora Bariar, also a gangster.

Bariar was shot dead at a petrol pump on the Ghuman-Shri Hargobindpur road in Ghuman in Batala village on May 26.

Earlier, police had apprehended Nilson Masih, a close aide of Bhagwanpuria, in connection with the murder.

It has been alleged that Masih had orchestrated the murder at Bhagwanpuria's behest.

There were three more people with Masih involved in the shooting, police earlier said.

Bhagwanpuria had been taken to a jail in Assam in March after his detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The gangster has been named in many criminal cases, including the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

