Left Menu

Arrests Made in Cyprus Soccer Tragedy: Underworld Links Probed

Two men have been arrested in Greece for the murder of Cypriot soccer club chairman Stavros Demosthenous, amid investigations into potential ties to organized crime. Demosthenous was killed in Limassol, Cyprus, and authorities are exploring connections to crime figures possibly hiding in the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:01 IST
Arrests Made in Cyprus Soccer Tragedy: Underworld Links Probed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a major breakthrough, Greek authorities have arrested two men in connection to the murder of Cypriot soccer club chairman Stavros Demosthenous. Police suspect the crime could be tied to underworld rings.

Demosthenous, chairman of second division club Karmiotissa, was shot outside his Limassol home, dying en route to the hospital on October 17. A police alert confirmed the arrests in Thessaloniki, citing their involvement in a contract killing.

Authorities are investigating links to a crime boss believed to be in the United Arab Emirates. The suspects face extradition under a European arrest warrant as the murder probe deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025