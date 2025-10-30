Arrests Made in Cyprus Soccer Tragedy: Underworld Links Probed

In a major breakthrough, Greek authorities have arrested two men in connection to the murder of Cypriot soccer club chairman Stavros Demosthenous. Police suspect the crime could be tied to underworld rings.

Demosthenous, chairman of second division club Karmiotissa, was shot outside his Limassol home, dying en route to the hospital on October 17. A police alert confirmed the arrests in Thessaloniki, citing their involvement in a contract killing.

Authorities are investigating links to a crime boss believed to be in the United Arab Emirates. The suspects face extradition under a European arrest warrant as the murder probe deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)