Strengthening Ties: India and Nepal Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met with Nepal's Communication and IT Minister Jagadish Kharel to deliberate on the enduring relationship between the two nations and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.

The meeting, held at the ministry office in Singhdurbar, was pivotal in discussing projects supported by India in Nepal. High on the agenda were plans to ensure fair general elections while addressing corruption and promoting good governance, as emphasized by Minister Kharel, who also acts as the spokesperson for the government.

Ambassador Srivastava extended congratulations to Kharel on his ministerial appointment and reaffirmed India's commitment to providing financial and technical support to Nepal. This meeting underscores India's intent to aid Nepal in achieving economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)