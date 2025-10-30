Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Nepal Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Communication and IT Minister Jagadish Kharel discussed the historic relationship, bilateral cooperation, and ongoing projects under India's assistance. Priorities include fair elections, tackling corruption, and enhancing governance. Srivastava pledged India's support, resonating with Nepal's economic aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:12 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met with Nepal's Communication and IT Minister Jagadish Kharel to deliberate on the enduring relationship between the two nations and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.

The meeting, held at the ministry office in Singhdurbar, was pivotal in discussing projects supported by India in Nepal. High on the agenda were plans to ensure fair general elections while addressing corruption and promoting good governance, as emphasized by Minister Kharel, who also acts as the spokesperson for the government.

Ambassador Srivastava extended congratulations to Kharel on his ministerial appointment and reaffirmed India's commitment to providing financial and technical support to Nepal. This meeting underscores India's intent to aid Nepal in achieving economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

