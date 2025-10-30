Supreme Court's Thursday Highlights: From Protests Uproar to Gaming Laws
On Thursday, top Supreme Court stories included the opposition to bail pleas in the Delhi riots case, upcoming hearings on online gaming law challenges, and rulings on cases involving stray dogs, Kerala temple traditions, and accident victim compensations.
The Supreme Court was at the center of key legal discussions on Thursday, tackling a mix of issues ranging from activist bail debates to the nuances of online gaming legislation.
A notable case included the Delhi Police's opposition to granting bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, highlighting concerns over the integrity and sovereignty of the nation amidst alleged riot conspiracies.
In other rulings, the Court addressed diverse topics like the traditional 'Udayasthamana Pooja' in Kerala's Guruvayur temple ensuring its uninterrupted observance, online gaming restrictions poised for hearing, and rulings favorable to accident victims challenging insurance claims.
