Left Menu

Punjab Urged to Create Diaspora Department to Harness Global Community

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has urged Punjab's government to establish a dedicated department for diaspora affairs. By creating a department like Maharashtra's new model, NAPA believes it will enhance engagement with the global Punjabi community and streamline investment, cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:57 IST
Punjab Urged to Create Diaspora Department to Harness Global Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has taken a significant step by formally requesting the Punjab government to form a dedicated department for diaspora affairs, aiming to better engage the global Punjabi community.

A letter highlighting this proposal has been sent to Punjab's chief minister, with a copy shared with NRI Affairs Minister Sanjeev Arora for action. The association believes this initiative could vastly improve how the state interacts with overseas Punjabis.

According to NAPA's executive director, Satnam Singh Chahal, if implemented, this department would not only coordinate investments and cultural promotion but also foster a structured and transparent relationship with NRIs, aligning their contributions with Punjab's development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025