Punjab Urged to Create Diaspora Department to Harness Global Community

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has taken a significant step by formally requesting the Punjab government to form a dedicated department for diaspora affairs, aiming to better engage the global Punjabi community.

A letter highlighting this proposal has been sent to Punjab's chief minister, with a copy shared with NRI Affairs Minister Sanjeev Arora for action. The association believes this initiative could vastly improve how the state interacts with overseas Punjabis.

According to NAPA's executive director, Satnam Singh Chahal, if implemented, this department would not only coordinate investments and cultural promotion but also foster a structured and transparent relationship with NRIs, aligning their contributions with Punjab's development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)