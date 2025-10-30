Left Menu

Karnataka's Internal Reservation Reform Bill for Scheduled Castes

The Karnataka government is set to introduce a law for implementing internal reservations among Scheduled Castes (SCs). A Bill outlining this is expected to be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting. The proposed reservation splits the 17% quota into groups of 6%, 6%, and 5% for different SC communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government plans to introduce a law that will "effectively implement" internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs). A Bill related to this initiative is anticipated to be tabled at the next cabinet meeting, as stated by H K Patil, the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The state's proposal involves dividing the current 17% reservation for 101 scheduled castes into three segments, with allocations of 6%, 6%, and 5% to distinct groups.

Discussing the internal reservation, Minister Patil said that a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other key ministers took place. Although the Bill could not be discussed ahead of the cabinet meeting, efforts are underway to present it soon. The plan maintains the reservation distribution decision without further changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

