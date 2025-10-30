Four Sentenced to 20 Years in Major Drug Case Conviction in Odisha
In a significant drug case, a court sentenced four individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The conviction follows a raid by the Odisha police STF, seizing 1320 grams of brown sugar. The case involved extensive witness examination and document presentation.
- Country:
- India
A court in Odisha has handed down 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentences to four individuals following their conviction in a high-profile drug case on Thursday. The individuals, Sk Irfan, Sk Samir, Sayed Imtiyaz, and Ratiranjan Rout, were also fined Rs 1 lakh each as part of the judgment, according to an official statement.
The prosecution's successful conviction was based on the testimonies of 10 witnesses and 28 exhibits during the trial, the officer revealed. In a prior operation conducted in March 2022, the Odisha Special Task Force conducted a raid on a rented property in the Jatni area, resulting in the seizure of 1320 grams of contraband brown sugar.
The arrests of the four men were linked to their involvement in this illegal trade, entailing the maximum permissible punishment under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drugs
- Odisha
- court
- sentence
- conviction
- brown sugar
- illegal trade
- STF
- NDPS
- punishment
ALSO READ
Brown Sugar Bust: A Major Drug Operation Uncovered in Odisha
Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Notorious 2004 Murder Case
Visa Denied: Netherlands Volleyball Star Faces Australia's Stance on Past Convictions
Uttarakhand High Court Overturns Conviction in Controversial POCSO Case
Delhi High Court Affirms Conviction in Child Sexual Assault Case, Dismisses Appeal