Left Menu

Four Sentenced to 20 Years in Major Drug Case Conviction in Odisha

In a significant drug case, a court sentenced four individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The conviction follows a raid by the Odisha police STF, seizing 1320 grams of brown sugar. The case involved extensive witness examination and document presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:32 IST
Four Sentenced to 20 Years in Major Drug Case Conviction in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha has handed down 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentences to four individuals following their conviction in a high-profile drug case on Thursday. The individuals, Sk Irfan, Sk Samir, Sayed Imtiyaz, and Ratiranjan Rout, were also fined Rs 1 lakh each as part of the judgment, according to an official statement.

The prosecution's successful conviction was based on the testimonies of 10 witnesses and 28 exhibits during the trial, the officer revealed. In a prior operation conducted in March 2022, the Odisha Special Task Force conducted a raid on a rented property in the Jatni area, resulting in the seizure of 1320 grams of contraband brown sugar.

The arrests of the four men were linked to their involvement in this illegal trade, entailing the maximum permissible punishment under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025