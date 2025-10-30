Four Sentenced to 20 Years in Major Drug Case Conviction in Odisha

A court in Odisha has handed down 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentences to four individuals following their conviction in a high-profile drug case on Thursday. The individuals, Sk Irfan, Sk Samir, Sayed Imtiyaz, and Ratiranjan Rout, were also fined Rs 1 lakh each as part of the judgment, according to an official statement.

The prosecution's successful conviction was based on the testimonies of 10 witnesses and 28 exhibits during the trial, the officer revealed. In a prior operation conducted in March 2022, the Odisha Special Task Force conducted a raid on a rented property in the Jatni area, resulting in the seizure of 1320 grams of contraband brown sugar.

The arrests of the four men were linked to their involvement in this illegal trade, entailing the maximum permissible punishment under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat illicit drug activities in the region.

