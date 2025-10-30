Left Menu

Pakistan's Pursuit of Peace: Army Chief Munir's Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism

Field Marshal Asim Munir affirmed Pakistan's dedication to peace with neighbors but warned against cross-border terrorism during a session with tribal elders in Peshawar. Munir lauded the tribal support against terrorism and emphasized Pakistan's commitment to combating threats, ensuring regional stability, and striving for peaceful relations despite external challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:41 IST
Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army Chief, has reiterated the nation's commitment to peace with its neighbors but stressed a firm stance against cross-border terrorism. Speaking in Peshawar, Munir highlighted ongoing efforts to maintain security, particularly at the Pak-Afghan border.

During an interactive session with tribal elders, Munir recognized the unwavering support from the local communities in the fight against terrorism. His remarks followed a comprehensive briefing at Headquarters 11 Corps regarding the security landscape and operational readiness.

Munir expressed Pakistan's patience and diplomatic efforts towards Afghanistan, notwithstanding cross-border terrorism allegedly supported by Indian proxies via the Afghan Taliban. He assured that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be cleansed of terrorist elements, reaffirming the commitment to regional peace.

