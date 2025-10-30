Erdogan Criticizes Germany on Israel-Gaza Stance
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized Germany's stance on Israel's actions in Gaza, labeling them as genocide. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz upheld Israel's right to self-defense while expressing hope for peace amid U.S.-brokered ceasefire talks. Erdogan emphasized cooperation opportunities with Germany and the EU in defense, aid, and economic sectors.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has openly criticized Germany for what he perceives as its ignorance towards Israel's alleged 'genocide' in Gaza, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This public friction unfolded on Merz's inaugural visit to Ankara.
Chancellor Merz reaffirmed his government's support for Israel following the October 2023 Hamas attacks, citing Israel's right to self-defense. He urged Hamas to disarm to prevent further casualties, expressing optimism about a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, supported by Turkey.
Despite Erdogan's sharp critiques of Israel, and his involvement in ceasefire talks, he pressed for collaboration with Germany on pressing humanitarian issues in Gaza. The meeting also highlighted potential economic and defense cooperation between NATO allies, as well as Turkey's aspirations to join the EU.
