Swift Justice: Special Prosecutor Appointed for Pahalgam Attack Trial

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed a special public prosecutor for the trial of the Pahalgam terror attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, which killed 26 people. The National Investigation Agency is set to file charges soon. The special prosecutor will lead the trial process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:50 IST
Swift Justice: Special Prosecutor Appointed for Pahalgam Attack Trial
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a special public prosecutor to oversee the trial of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. This move follows expectations that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon file a chargesheet on the incident.

The attack, executed by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists, in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. To facilitate the legal proceedings, the central government has named Mr. Shri Singh as Special Public Prosecutor.

Mr. Singh will handle the trial in the NIA special court in Jammu and the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for a three-year term or until the trial concludes. A Jammu court recently extended the NIA's probe duration by 45 days, now near its end, prompting the anticipated chargesheet filing. Meanwhile, India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK on May 7.

