Vietnam Eyes Investment Opportunities in Mexico
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:53 IST
Mexico's Economy Ministry announced that Vietnam is preparing to send a business delegation for investment exploration in Mexico in the upcoming weeks.
In a statement, the ministry revealed that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard made the announcement during the APEC summit held in South Korea. The minister engaged in discussions with his Vietnamese and Indonesian counterparts, Nguyen Hong Dien and Budi Santoso, to talk trade relations.
The statement also mentioned that Indonesia is keen on importing salt from Mexico, highlighting growing economic ties within the region.
