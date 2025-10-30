Left Menu

Vietnam Eyes Investment Opportunities in Mexico

Vietnam plans to send a business delegation to Mexico to explore investment opportunities. During the APEC summit in South Korea, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard discussed trade with Vietnam's Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien. Indonesia shows interest in importing salt from Mexico, according to the ministry's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:53 IST
Vietnam Eyes Investment Opportunities in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's Economy Ministry announced that Vietnam is preparing to send a business delegation for investment exploration in Mexico in the upcoming weeks.

In a statement, the ministry revealed that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard made the announcement during the APEC summit held in South Korea. The minister engaged in discussions with his Vietnamese and Indonesian counterparts, Nguyen Hong Dien and Budi Santoso, to talk trade relations.

The statement also mentioned that Indonesia is keen on importing salt from Mexico, highlighting growing economic ties within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025