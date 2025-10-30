Speeding Up the Digital Transformation of State Legislatures with NeVA

A committee of secretaries is set to accelerate the roll-out of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), aimed at unifying state legislatures onto a single digital platform. The initiative was spearheaded during a National Conference addressed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and MoS L Murugan.

The New Delhi Resolution, adopted at the conference, emphasizes swiftly implementing NeVA, digitizing legacy records, and harnessing AI and emerging technologies. With 28 state legislatures committed to NeVA, its goal of streamlining legislative processes through digital means is gaining momentum.

Currently, 20 legislatures are operational on the platform, representing a significant step towards improved legislative efficiency and access. The initiative underscores the commitment of the Indian government to integrate digital technologies within its democratic framework.

